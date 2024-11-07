The Karnataka High Court on Thursday quashed a case filed against Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda in connection with allegations that he tried to exercise undue influence during an election rally in Karnataka’s Haveri district in April 2023, Bar and Bench reported.

A bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna said that no offence was made out in the case and allowed the petition filed by Nadda seeking its dismissal. The court had stayed an investigation into the matter on October 12, 2023, Live Law reported.

The case pertained to Nadda’s comments at a campaign rally in the Shiggaon Taluk playground on April 19, 2023. An official of the Election Vigilance Division had complained against Nadda, stating that the BJP chief claimed that if the party lost the election in the state, voters would be deprived of benefits from the Union government.

Subsequently, a case was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to punishment for undue influence or personation at an election, and undue influence at elections. A section of the Representation of the People Act related to undue influence was also invoked.

During the proceedings in court, Nadda’s counsel said that the BJP chief was “merely urging the public” to vote for his party. “There is no question of any undue influence,” his counsel said. “There is nothing in the case.