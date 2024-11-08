A woman was killed by suspected militants in Zairon Hmar village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Thursday, an unidentified official from the Assam Rifles told Scroll.

The militants also attacked other residents and set fire to at least six houses in the village, PTI reported.

The woman, identified as Zosangkim, belonged to the Hmar community and worked as a teacher at a Christian missionary school in the village. She was allegedly burnt alive by the militants during the attack, the official said.

The Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee, an organisation representing tribal communities in the Jiribam and Pherzawl districts, also said that Zosangkim was killed in the attack that took place around 9 pm on Thursday.

“The ITAC demands the competent authorities in the government and the security forces concerned to nab the culprits and punish as per law,” the organisation said in a statement.

Several villagers managed to flee the attack and took shelter in a nearby forest, PTI quoted an unidentified police officer as saying.