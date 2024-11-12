The number of Indians seeking asylum in the United States surged by nearly 855% from 2021 to 2023, data from the US Department of Homeland Security showed.

Nearly half of the applications were from Gujarat, The Times of India reported on Monday, citing unidentified officials in Indian agencies.

In 2021, the total number of Indian applications for asylum was 4,330, while in 2023, the figure rose to 41,330. These included both affirmative and defensive asylum cases.

Affirmative asylum cases are those that are initiated by the individuals themselves, while defensive cases are those of individuals who were living without appropriate documentation in the United States, or were caught while trying to enter the country illegally.

In 2023, there were 13,030 affirmative asylum cases and 28,300 defensive asylum cases involving Indians. Last year, Indians constituted the fifth largest group seeking defensive asylum after Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia and Nicaragua.

Seven hundred Indians – including affirmative as well as defensive cases – were granted asylum in 2021, while 2,710 Indians got asylum in 2023. Last year, Indians constituted the fifth largest nationality to have been granted asylum after Afghanistan, China, Venezuela and El Salvador.

Indians constituted 90,415 out of about 29 lakh undocumented immigrants who were caught trying to enter the United States between October 2023 and September this year, according to data compiled by the US Customs and Border Protection agency.

The overall number of applications for asylum in the United States increased sharply from 63,340 in 2021 to 4,56,750 in 2023, according to the country’s Department of Homeland Security. Of these, 16,550 were granted asylum in 2021, while 54,350 got asylum in 2023.