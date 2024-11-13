An oncologist at the state-run Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai was on Wednesday allegedly stabbed by the son of a patient undergoing cancer treatment, reported The Indian Express.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Vignesh, was arrested soon after the incident, The Hindu reported. Four others were also detained in connection with the attack.

The doctor, Balaji Jagannath, was in stable condition, state Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said, according to NDTV.

The incident reportedly occurred while Jagannath was on duty in the hospital’s oncology department. Vignesh, along with three of his friends, entered the ward at around 10.30 am to visit his mother, according to The Indian Express.

The group got embroiled in a heated exchange with Jagannath over the woman’s deteriorating condition and Vignesh accused the doctor of negligence.

Subsequently, Vignesh reportedly drew a knife and stabbed Jagannath in the neck, The Indian Express reported, quoting unidentified police officers. The 26-year-old also inflicted injuries on the doctor’s head and upper body.

Hospital staff, along with passers-by, apprehended Vignesh and rushed the doctor to get medical help.

“We immediately rushed him [Jagannath] to the operation theatre and a team of surgeons from cardiothoracic, vascular and neuro-surgery departments resuscitated and operated on him,” hospital director L Parthasarathy told reporters. “He is haemodynamically stable,” he added. This means that the patient has stable blood circulation and a healthy heart.

Parthasarathy said that Jagannath had sustained injuries on his neck, behind the ear, forehead, back and head.

After the attack, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he had ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Subramanian also visited the hospital.

“The selfless work of our government doctors is immeasurable in providing appropriate treatment to the patients who seek government hospitals regardless of time,” he said on social media. “It is our duty to ensure their safety during this work. The government will take all measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association announced an indefinite strike to protest the attack, the Deccan Herald reported.

The doctors will not attend work from Wednesday afternoon, except to handle emergency services and “very critical” surgeries, K Senthil, president of the association, said.

“We already made representations to increase safety on hospital campuses,” Senthil said, The Hindu reported. “This time, we are taking up the issue very seriously and will not withdraw our agitation unless concrete action is taken.”