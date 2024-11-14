Hours after an oncologist in Chennai was stabbed allegedly by the son of a cancer patient, the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday called for “strong deterrent punishments” and proactive safety measures to protect doctors.

“No amount of superficial damage control exercises by Governments is going to make doctors work without fear in this country,” the association said. It called for a “comprehensive overhaul of the security atmosphere in the hospitals” to restore the confidence of doctors.

The doctor, Balaji Jagannath, was stabbed allegedly by a 26-year-old man named Vignesh. The police said that on Wednesday morning, the accused man and three of his friends entered the state-run Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital and got into an argument with the oncologist about the deteriorating condition of Vignesh’s mother.

Vignesh reportedly accused Jagannath of negligence and stabbed him in the neck. Hospital staffers, along with passers-by, apprehended the accused man and arranged medical help for the doctor.

Vignesh was arrested soon after the incident. Four others were also detained in connection with the attack.

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association announced an indefinite strike to protest the attack.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said he was shocked by the attack and assured all necessary treatment for the injured doctor, The Indian Express reported. He ordered a detailed inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the assault.

“The selfless work of our government doctors is immeasurable, and it is our duty to ensure their safety during this work,” he said.