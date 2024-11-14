The authorities in Delhi on Thursday banned construction activities and restricted the movement of non-electric buses as air quality in the National Capital Region plummeted to the “severe” category for the first time this winter.

The daily average air quality index, or AQI, stood at 424 during the day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. On Wednesday, the AQI in the national capital was 418.

An index value between 0 and 50 indicates “good” air quality, between 51 and 100 indicates “satisfactory” air quality and between 101 and 200 indicates “moderate” air quality. As the index value increases further, air quality deteriorates. A value of 201 and 300 means “poor” air quality while between 301 and 400 indicates “very poor” air.

Between 401 and 450 indicates “severe” air pollution while anything above the 450 threshold is termed “severe plus”.

“Forecasts from IMD [India Meteorological Department]/IITM [Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology] also indicate the likelihood of the AQI of Delhi to remain in the higher end of ‘Very Poor’ category in the coming days,” the Commission for Air Quality Management said on Thursday while ordering the implementation of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, or GRAP, across the National Capital Region.

The GRAP is a set of incremental anti-pollution measures that are triggered to prevent the further worsening of air quality once it reaches a certain threshold in the National Capital Region region.

Stage 1 of GRAP is activated when the AQI is in the “poor” category. The second, third and fourth stages are activated when the AQI crosses the “very poor”, “severe” category and “severe plus” category.

Apart from the restrictions on construction and non-electric buses, the authorities have also been directed to impose strict restrictions on the movement of Bharat Stage-III petrol vehicles and Bharat Stage-IV diesel vehicles that do not conform to updated emissions norms.

The authorities can also take a call on discontinuing in-person classes for schoolchildren up to Class 5.

Residents have been urged to use public transport, work from home if possible and walk or cycle for short distances instead of using vehicles.