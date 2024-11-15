The Ministry of External Affairs stated on Thursday that the Indian government will seek the extradition of 27-year-old Arsh Dalla, who is designated as a terrorist in India, after his arrest in Canada on November 10.

In July last year, New Delhi had asked Ottawa to provisionally arrest Dalla, but the request was not granted. India had also sent Canada a separate request under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to verify his suspected residential address, financial transactions to India, moveable and immovable properties and mobile numbers, among other details.

Canada’s Department of Justice asked India for more information in December, to which New Delhi responded in March.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said it now expects that Dalla “will be extradited or deported to face justice in India.” Dalla was reportedly arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Milton, Canada.

The Indian government referred to him as the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, which is designated as a terrorist organisation in India under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Dalla, implicated in over 50 criminal cases, including those related to charges of murder, attempted murder, extortion and terrorism-related activities, was issued a Red Corner Notice in May 2022 and was declared a terrorist by India in 2023 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

A National Investigation Agency chargesheet from July 2023 alleged that Dalla formed a “terrorist gang” in Punjab through his network in the state, according to The Indian Express. The agency alleged that, he along with Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, raised funds “through extortion and targeted killings of businessmen and leaders from specific communities in Punjab”.

Nijjar was killed by masked gunmen near Vancouver in June 2023. The Canadian government has alleged the involvement of Indian government agents in orchestrating the killing.