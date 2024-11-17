Delhi minister and long-time Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party and the Council of Ministers on Sunday, months before the Delhi Assembly elections.

Gahlot has at various times held the home, transport, information technology and women and child development portfolios in the Delhi government.

In his resignation letter to party leader Arvind Kejriwal, posted on X, Gahlot highlighted “grave challenges” within the party, stating, “Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled.”

Gahlot pointed out the party’s failure to ecologically restore the Yamuna River, which remains heavily polluted despite promises. Additionally, Gahlot referenced controversies such as the “Sheeshmahal” episode involving the renovation of Kejriwal’s residence, saying they had “made everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi.”

Gahlot criticised the party’s focus on political conflicts, particularly with the central government, stating it has “severely crippled” its ability to serve Delhi residents effectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shehzad Poonawalla said in response to the development: “Aam Aadmi Party has become Khaas Aadmi Party…AAP has become Arvind Aadmi Party. Their leader has exposed them.”