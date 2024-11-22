The Rajasthan government has invited bids to run a 24 x7 YouTube channel that will “portray the positive side of the government”, The Indian Express reported on Friday, citing unidentified officials.

The Rs 10-crore tender was issued earlier this month and is open till November 28. The agency that wins the tender will be tasked with operating the YouTube channel as well as “providing services for news gathering, news processing, news bulletin production, news transmission”.

The entity that is awarded the tender will also be expected to produce content for district-level YouTube channels and for accounts of the Rajasthan government’s Information and Public Relations Department on Facebook, Instagram and X.

The agency will need to have audio and video editors, news anchors, producers and camerapersons, as well as a stringer in each of the state’s 200 Assembly constituencies, according to The Indian Express.

Stringers will reportedly be expected to provide videos within three hours of getting instructions. They will be fined Rs 5,000 if they miss the deadline, and Rs 50,000 if they do not provide the video at all.