Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is currently leading in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly seat in Thane with a margin of over 62,000 votes, data from the Election Commission showed.

At 1.15 am, Shinde had secured 84,867 of the total votes counted. Kedar Dighe from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) trailed behind with 22,668 votes.

Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena is part of the Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar was leading from the Baramati Assembly constituency with a margin of over 53,000 votes, securing 99,487 of the total votes counted. His nephew and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Yugendra Pawar was trailing behind.

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also leading from Nagpur South West with a margin of over 19,000 votes.

Overall, the ruling alliance in the state was headed for an overwhelming victory in the state’s Assembly election as per trends on Saturday morning. The BJP was ahead in 127 seats, Shinde’s Shiv Sena in 56 and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Ajit Pawar in 38.

With trends indicating a clear win for the Mahayuti alliance, Shinde thanked the voters and called it a “landslide victory”, ANI reported.

“I had said before that Mahayuti will get a thumping victory,” he told reporters. “I thank all sections of the society. I also thank all the workers of the Mahayuti parties.”