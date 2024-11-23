Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren is currently leading with a margin of nearly 18,000 votes from the Barhait seat in the ongoing Assembly elections in the state, data from the Election Commission showed on Saturday.

As per the trends at 1.35 pm, the chief minister had secured 36,342 of the total votes counted. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gamliyel Hembrom trailed behind with 18,358 votes.

Follow Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly election result here

In Gandey, Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, was trailing behind the BJP’s Muniya Devi by over 7,500 votes. While Devi had secured 55,846 of the total votes counted, Kalpana Soren received 48,212 votes.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Basant Soren, who is Hemant Soren’s brother, was also trailing in the Dumka Assembly seat. Basant Soren had secured over 51,000 of the total votes counted, while the BJP’s Sunil Soren received more than 53,000 votes.

Overall, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance had crossed the majority mark in the early trends for the state’s Assembly election results.

While the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was leading in 31 seats, the Congress was ahead in 14 and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in four constituencies. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) was leading in two seats.

Also read: