The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Champai Soren won the Jharkhand Assembly polls from the Seraikela constituency on Saturday by 20,447 votes.

The former chief minister has served five terms as the MLA from Seraikela. He secured 1,19,379 of the total votes counted.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Ganesh Mahali trailed Champai Soren by 20,447 votes.

Champai Soren had quit the state’s ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on August 28 and joined the BJP two days later.

He claimed at the time that only the Hindutva party was serious about the problem of “infiltrators from Bangladesh” in parts of Jharkhand.

While the BJP has persistently made claims about undocumented Muslim immigrants grabbing land in Jharkhand, a Scroll investigation found no evidence for the claim.

The 67-year-old had also said that he felt insulted by the manner in which the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha asked him to step down as the chief minister in July, after 152 days in office, to make way for party leader Hemant Soren to return to the post.

Champai Soren had taken over as Jharkhand’s chief minister on February 2. This came after Hemant Soren resigned from the post on January 31, hours before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.