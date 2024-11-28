West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state government will follow the Centre’s decisions with regard to the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in Bangladesh, PTI reported.

“Bangladesh is a different country,” the Trinamool Congress chief said while addressing the state Assembly. “The government of India will look into it. It does not come under our [state government] jurisdiction. We are not supposed to talk about it or interfere.”

The chief minister added that she did not want any religion to be harmed, ANI reported. “While we feel sorry inside, we follow the policies set by the Centre,” she said.

Banerjee said that she stood with the Centre on the matter, according to ANI. She added that she had spoken to representatives of the Hindu organisation International Society for Krishna Consciousness, or ISKCON, on the arrest.

Das is the spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jote, an organisation that advocates for the rights of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. He was arrested on Monday in a sedition case pertaining to a rally that the group held on October 25 in Bangladesh’s Chittagong city.

Das is also a former leader of ISKCON .

On Tuesday, India said it was deeply concerned about Das’ arrest and him being denied bail.

The Ministry of External Affairs urged Dhaka to “ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression”. The arrest came after “multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh”, it noted.

Later on Tuesday, Bangladesh rejected the remarks made by India about Das’ arrest, saying that the developments had been misconstrued .

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said that the developments are the country’s “internal affairs”. Such “unfounded statements” by India “not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighbouring countries,” it said in a statement.

Following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August, several parts of Bangladesh reported incidents of violence against religious minorities.