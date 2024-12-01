United States President-elect Donald Trump has threatened 100% tariffs on the BRICS bloc and its allies unless they abandon efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar in international trade.

“The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER,” Trump posted on X on Sunday.

The BRICS group, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has expanded to include Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia.

The bloc has been vocal about creating alternatives to the dollar, with Russia and China leading the call for a new reserve currency. A BRICS currency proposal was discussed at last year’s summit in South Africa and the October summit in Russia’s Kazan, reported AP.

“We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy,” Trump said on Sunday.

At the October BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised Western nations for “weaponising” the dollar through sanctions, which he said “undermine trust in this currency and diminish its powers”.

“It’s not us who refuse to use the dollar…We are forced to search for alternatives,” Putin added.

Trump, however, dismissed any possibility of the dollar being replaced. “There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the U.S. Dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America,” he said in his post.

The latest tariff threats echo similar warnings Trump issued earlier this week to Mexico, Canada and China. He accused the nations of issues ranging from illegal migration to drug trafficking and proposed steep tariffs of 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10% hike on those from China.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Friday in an apparent effort to defuse tensions, according to AP. Mexico, meanwhile, hinted at potential countermeasures if the tariffs materialised.

Trump’s election victory last month was driven by his pledge to impose sweeping tariffs on foreign goods, including an additional 60% on Chinese imports, as part of his “America First” economic agenda.

In October, Trump had criticised India for imposing the highest tariffs on foreign goods and vowed to introduce a reciprocal tax if he was re-elected.

“It’s a word that’s very important in my plan because we generally don’t charge tariffs,” Trump had said. “China will charge us a 200% tariff. Brazil is a big charger. The biggest charger of all is India.”