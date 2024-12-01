The Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi has told students not to take part in protests or shout slogans against constitutional functionaries on campus, ANI reported.

The university, through an office memorandum on November 29, took note of instances when students shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and against law enforcement agencies “on the issues which are not related to the academia as well as to the University”.

The university referred to an advisory from August 29, 2022 urging students not to hold protests or shout slogans without the administration’s permission.

“It is once again reiterated for the information of all students of the University that no protests, dharnas, raising slogans against any constitutional dignitaries shall be allowed in any part of the University Campus, otherwise disciplinary action against such erring students shall be initiated as per provisions of the University rules,” the office memorandum stated.

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued an order that protests, dharnas or slogan-raising without prior approval, especially against constitutional authorities, are prohibited on campus. Disciplinary action will be taken against students violating this directive: Registrar Office, Jamia… pic.twitter.com/AvuCggx6Yp — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2024

The All India Students’ Association said that the order was “a reminder of how deeply the Sangh Parivar has infiltrated our academic institutions”. It alleged that the university had exposed its “complicity in the [Bharatiya Janata Party’s] larger project of stifling democratic voices” by equating dissent with disorder.

“The ruling regime, incapable of tolerating criticism, has weaponised university authorities to shield itself from accountability,” the students’ association said. “What we see today is not an administration that serves the students, but one that acts as a loyal enforcer of the Sangh’s oppressive ideology.”

The Jamia Milia Islamia was among many universities where students held protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019. On December 15, 2019, the Delhi Police stormed the campus, using batons and tear gas to force protesting students to disperse. Over 100 persons were injured in the violence.

Visuals of police personnel entering the university library and washrooms had sparked widespread outrage. The police, however, claimed their actions were justified as the protestors had allegedly injured its personnel and set buses on fire.