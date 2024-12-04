Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged the Centre to hold discussions with protesting farmers immediately.

Dhankhar asked Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was present at the event in Mumbai, if promises made to farmers had been kept.

“Agriculture minister sir, every moment is critical for you,” Dhankhar said. “I urge you, and as the person holding the second-highest constitutional position in India, I request you to please tell me, was any promise made to the farmer, and why has it not been fulfilled?”

“There was an agitation last year, and there is one this year as well, and time is passing, but we are doing nothing,” Dhankhar said, adding that the “soul of India” should not be disturbed.

Dhankhar also asked why a formula for providing minimum support price, a key demand of the protesting farmers, had not yet been worked out in consultation with economists and think tanks.

A minimum support price is the rate at which the government buys farm produce from cultivators. It is based on a calculation that aims to compensate farmers with at least one-and-a-half times the cost incurred in production.

Dhankhar said: “While India is developing, why is the farmer stressed ? This is a major concern. Taking this matter lightly means that we are not practical, our policy making is not on the right track.”

“Whatever price we give to the farmer, the nation will benefit five times over – there is no doubt about it,” Dhankhar said. “Who are those people who say that if we give our farmers a fair price for their produce...I do not understand why that would cause a disaster.”

He also said that while India is on its way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy, the income of every citizen must increase eightfold, with the majority of the growth coming from rural areas, for the country to achieve the developed nation status, the Hindustan Times reported.

The vice president said that he had received a “balanced response” from Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farm leader associated with organisations such as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha that led the farmers’ agitation.

This is not the first time that the vice president has spoken about the farm unrest in recent days. “How can we sleep when the problems of farmers are not being solved quickly…”, The Indian Express quoted Dhankhar as asking at an event on Sunday.

On Monday, farmers’ groups from Punjab had broken barricades set up by the police near the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida and attempted to begin their march towards Delhi in another round of protests.