The Haryana government on Friday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 11 villages of Ambala district till Monday as a group of farmers attempted to start a protest march towards Delhi.

A group of 101 farmers were to begin their foot march to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday from their protest site at Shambhu area on the inter-state border of Punjab and Haryana, PTI reported. There was a heavy deployment of security personnel on the Haryana side of the border.

The protestors are calling for the Union government to guarantee a minimum support price for their farm produce, among other demands.

The ban was enforced at 12 pm on Friday in the Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lhars, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur and Kakru villages in Ambala.

The two services will be suspended till 11.59 pm on Monday, said the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra.

The Ambala district administration had already restricted unlawful assembly of five or more persons under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, The New Indian Express reported.

The prohibitory orders were also imposed in neighbouring Kaithal district on Friday morning, reported Hindustan Times.

Authorities in Ambala have ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the district on Friday.

The farmers have been camping at the border points of Shambhu and Khanauri since February.

