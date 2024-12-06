Former Congress MLA Surendra Pal Singh Bittu joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.

Bittu, who was the legislator from Delhi’s Timarpur Assembly constituency from 2003 to 2013, was inducted into the party by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Bittu had unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls from Timarpur on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

The next Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be held by February 2025. The Election Commission has not announced the schedule yet.

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Congress leader Surendra Pal Singh Bittu joins Aam Aadmi Party, in the presence of party leader Manish Sisodia. pic.twitter.com/UFTed3aRSq — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

This came on a day when Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey, the incumbent MLA from Timarpur, said it was “time to do something else ” while staying with the party.

Pandey had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from the North East Delhi constituency in 2019. He was also the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief whip in the Assembly.

The announcement by Pandey came a day after Ram Niwas Goel, the Delhi Assembly speaker and Aam Aadmi Party’s Shahdara MLA, said he was stepping away from active politics.

On November 21, the Aam Aadmi Party released its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The list includes six turncoat leaders, of whom three crossed over from the Bharatiya Janata Party and three from the Congress.