The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday night asked Indians in Syria to leave the country at the earliest amid the resurgence in fighting in the civil war.

“Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” the ministry said.

The ministry also asked Indians currently in Syria to contact the embassy in Damascus for updates on the conflict.

More than 3.5 lakh persons have been killed in the civil war that started in March 2011, according to the United Nations. Over 6 million Syrians have fled the country and 6.7 million have been internally displaced. More than 14 million persons in Syria are in need of humanitarian aid.

A coalition of Opposition forces in Syria have mounted a surprise offensive against the Bashar al-Assad government in the past week. The latest round of fighting has led to at least 3.7 lakh persons getting displaced since November 27, according to the United Nations.

Some of the Opposition groups have been designated as terrorist organisations by the United Nations, United States, the United Kingdom, Russia and the European Union.

Since November 29, the Opposition forces have captured the key cities of Aleppo and Hama city as the pro-Assad troop units disintegrated in the areas. They were advancing on the city of Homs on Saturday.