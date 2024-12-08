The Mumbai Police on Saturday received a message warning of an alleged plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported.

The message was received on the traffic police’s WhatsApp helpline number. It claimed that there was a conspiracy involving agents of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter Services Intelligence, or ISI, to carry out a bomb blast in Mumbai and another one in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad city targeting the prime minister, the Hindustan Times reported.

The phone number from which the message was sent was traced to Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. An unidentified police officer told the Hindustan Times that the message was suspected to be a hoax, but that the police were investigating it.

The police have filed a case of criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Mumbai Police had received an anonymous call threatening to kill Modi on November 27 as well. A case of public mischief under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed against a woman from the neighbouring district of Palghar in connection with the call.