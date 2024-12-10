Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday. He was 92 years old.

Krishna had been unwell for the past few months, as per reports. He died at his home in the city at around 2.45 am.

Krishna was born in Somanahalli in Mandya district on May 1, 1932. He graduated from Maharaja’s College in Mysuru and earned a law degree from Government Law College in Bengaluru. He later went to the United States for further studies.

He began his political career began in 1962 after winning the Maddur Assembly constituency as an Independent.

He subsequently joined the Congress and served as the chief minister of the state from 1999 to 2004. Krishna went on to become the governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008. In 2009, he was appointed as the external affairs minister.

Krishna is credited with growing the information technology sector of Bengaluru, making it a key part of the city’s economy.

In 2017, he left the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2023, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to Indian politics over six decades.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences to Krishna’s family and said that the former Karnataka chief minister always prioritised the welfare of the public.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister, Sri SM Krishna Garu,” he said on social media. “Our friendship transcended the competitive spirit we shared in attracting investments to our respective states.”

I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister, Sri SM Krishna Garu. Our friendship transcended the competitive spirit we shared in attracting investments to our respective states. He was a true leader who always prioritized the welfare of his… pic.twitter.com/JjtAw4g2ug — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 10, 2024

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge said that Krishna’s leadership and public service left an “indelible mark” on the state and nation.

“His vision and dedication shaped Karnataka’s progress and his corporate approach towards governance for Bengaluru endeared him to many,” the state rural development minister said. “We are still reaping the benefits of his vision of positioning Bengaluru as a global city.”

He added: “As we remember him, we not only grieve the loss of a towering figure in our politics, but also celebrate a life well-lived in service to the people.”