The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed a bail condition on Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia that required him to appear before investigating officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate twice a week, Live Law reported.

The court said it did not find the condition necessary but clarified that Sisodia was required to regularly attend the trial.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested in February 2023 by the Central Bureau of Investigation on charges of corruption in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. A month later, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case.

He was granted bail nearly 17 months later in August this year.

The Enforcement Directorate’s case is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped liquor policy.

The agencies alleged that Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government modified the policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.

The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Sisodia for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the Jangpura seat. He has represented the Patparganj constituency since 2013.