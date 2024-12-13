The Trinamool Congress on Thursday moved a breach of privilege notice against Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleging that he had insulted Opposition leaders by saying that they were unworthy of being in the House.

“I have submitted a privilege motion against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju,” party MP Sagarika Ghose was quoted as saying by ANI. “It is his responsibility to ensure smooth conduct of the Parliament session. But we are watching that he is constantly insulting the Opposition.”

Parliamentary privileges are rights conferred to MPs for conducting the business of Parliament. MPs can file breach of privilege motions seeking action if these rights are violated. The chairperson of the House decides on whether to admit the motion and whether to refer it to the Privileges Committee.

On Wednesday, there was confrontation in the Rajya Sabha over the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the chairperson of the Upper House.

“After 72 years, a farmers’ son has become vice president and as chairperson of this House how he has maintained the dignity of this House,” Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. “We have been seeing from the beginning how the Opposition does not believe in democracy or the dignity of the Chair…You are not worthy of this House. If you cannot respect the Chair then you have no right to be members of this House.”

The comment by Rijiju prompted Ghose, who is the Trinamool Congress’ deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, to file the notice. She has also demanded an apology from the Union minister.