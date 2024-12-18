Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised free medical treatment for all senior citizens of Delhi if his party retained power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The elders of Delhi have always considered me as their son,” Kejriwal said. “Today I am going to fulfil my duty. If AAP wins, all citizens above 60 years of age in Delhi will get free treatment under Sanjeevani Yojana.”

Kejriwal said that the cost of the medical treatment would be fully covered by the Delhi government, regardless of whether the hospital is government-operated or private.

The Sanjeevani Yojana will also cover all persons above the age of 60 regardless of their financial status, with no cost limit, he added.

While the registration for the scheme will start within two to three days, it will be implemented after the Assembly polls, the former chief minister said. Aam Aadmi Party volunteers will visit homes to register eligible senior citizens for the scheme, he added.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to take place in or before February. The Election Commission has not announced the schedule yet.

On December 12, Kejriwal announced that the Delhi Cabinet had approved a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women above the age of 18.

Kejriwal said that the registration for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana would begin on December 13 but cited the elections to say that the money would not be credited into the bank accounts immediately.

He also promised that the amount would be increased to Rs 2,100 per month if the Aam Aadmi Party retained power in the national capital.

Kejriwal had expressed confidence that his party will perform well in the polls and urged women for support. “If all women work together, we will secure more than 60 seats,” he said.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 of the 70 seats. The BJP won the remaining eight seats.