Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Tuesday opened the locks of a second temple in Sarai Tarin, located around two kilometres from the Shahi Jama Masjid where violence erupted after a court-ordered survey a month ago, The Indian Express reported.

This came after another temple in Khaggu Sarai was unlocked by the authorities in the district on Saturday. Both temples are located in predominantly Muslim localities.

The temple in Sarai Tarin, which is around 32 years old, was opened after the police and the district administration allegedly received details about the structure dedicated to the Hindu deity Balaji from residents.

Statues of the deities Krishna, Radha and Hanuman were found inside, unidentified police officers told The Indian Express.

District officials said they had started restoration efforts to make the temple functional again, adding that there were no signs of illegal encroachment.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said that the authorities were closely monitoring the area and that security forces had been deployed.

On Wednesday, around 50 persons gathered outside the temple to offer prayers.

On Saturday, the district magistrate said that a well was discovered near an “ancient Lord Shiva temple” in Khaggu Sarai and reopened after 42 years during a drive to inspect electricity theft.

The Archaeological Survey of India is set to visit the temple on Thursday based on a request by Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya to conduct a scientific investigation of the temple, unidentified officials told The Indian Express.

Both temples were unlocked weeks after at least four persons died in Sambhal during protests against a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The protests broke out in the district on November 24 after a group of Muslims objected to a court-ordered survey of the mosque in Chandausi town.

A trial court had ordered the survey in response to a suit claiming that the mosque had been built in 1526 by Mughal ruler Babar on the site of the “centuries-old Shri Hari Har Temple dedicated to Lord Kalki”.

Thirty-two persons have been arrested for the violence during the survey, while over 400 accused persons have been identified.

Sambhal MP accused of tampering with electricity meter

On Thursday, officials from the state electricity department, along with a large number of security personnel, arrived at the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq to inspect alleged irregularities in electricity usage, India Today reported.

The district magistrate had earlier launched a drive against alleged encroachments and power theft in the area surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid. Barq is the prime accused in the violence on November 24.

Unidentified state electricity department officials on Thursday claimed that evidence of tampering was found in two electricity meters at the Sambhal MP’s house, according to India Today.

Earlier, the officials removed old meters from his house and sent them to a laboratory for testing. The officials claimed that Barq’s annual electricity bill showed zero consumption. Subsequently, new meters were installed.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A team of electricity department arrives at Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq's residence in Sambhal amid heavy security.



The Uttar Pradesh electricity department had flagged irregularities in electricity usage at the premises of the Sambhal MP.… pic.twitter.com/LBNNV5VGb0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2024

On Thursday, the officials checked the readings of the new meters and assessed the load of air conditioners, fans and other electrical equipment.

“Electrical load is being counted,” Sub-Divisional Officer Santosh Tripathi said, according to India Today. “Some of the rooms on first and second floors are locked.”

In the FIR filed against Barq in connection with violence in Sambal, the police accused him of inciting the mob on November 24 for political gain, which led to the clashes.

The police claimed that Barq visited the Shahi Jama Masjid days before the incident without permission, offered prayers and delivered provocative speeches.