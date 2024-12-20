At least nine persons were killed and 41 injured in a massive fire that broke out after a truck loaded with cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, collided with multiple vehicles on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway on Friday, reported India Today.

Of those injured, 12 are in critical condition, according to The Indian Express. The toll is likely to rise, the police have said.

The fire broke out at around 6.45 am, engulfing nearly 40 vehicles. A pipe factory situated beside the highway also caught fire.

Eyewitnesses said they could see the blaze from nearly a kilometre away, PTI reported.

Although the fire was brought under control, the highway has been closed for traffic due to the ongoing search and rescue operation, The Times of India reported.

State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said a “green corridor” has been set up from the accident site to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital, where the injured are being treated.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said in a social media post that he visited the hospital to meet the injured persons “as soon as the information about the incident was received”.

“Rescue work by the administration is continuing,” said Sharma. “The local administration and emergency services are working with full readiness.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the families of those who died. He announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Jaipur Police has set up three helpline numbers after the accident: 9166347551, 8764688431 and 7300363636.