The toll in Wednesday’s ferry accident that took place off the Mumbai coast has increased to 15 after the body of a seven-year-old boy was recovered on Saturday morning, PTI reported.

The accident occurred on Wednesday after a Navy speedboat crashed into the ferry, which was on its way to the Elephanta Island in the Mumbai harbour.

The Elephanta Island, with a complex of Shaivite cave temples dating back perhaps to the 6th century, is a popular tourist destination.

Navy and Coast Guard officials had been searching for the body of the seven-year-old, identified as Zohan Pathan, since the accident took place, The Indian Express quoted unidentified officials as saying. However, search operations had been difficult due to strong sea currents, the officials added.

Meanwhile, the Navy has launched an investigation into the accident, PTI quoted an unidentified official as saying.

There were 113 persons altogether on board both the vessels, the official said, adding that out of this, 15 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued. The Navy speedboat had six persons on board, of which two survived, said the official.

As per the documents issued by the Maharashtra Maritime Board, the ferry had permission to carry 84 passengers and six crew members, the news agency quoted an unidentified police officer as saying. However, the ferry was overloaded when the accident took place, the officer added.

A case has been filed against the driver of the Navy speedboat, the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.