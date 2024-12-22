Two persons died in Punjab’s Mohali district after a multi-storey building collapsed on Saturday evening, PTI reported.

At least five persons were trapped under the rubble after the building, located in Mohali’s Sohana village, collapsed. A 20-year-old woman named Drishti Verma died on Saturday evening after she was pulled out from the debris.

On Sunday, the body of a man named Abhishek Dhanwal was also recovered from the rubble, The Tribune reported.

Verma hailed from Himachal Pradesh, while Dhanwal hailed from Haryana’s Ambala city.

The rescue operation, which went on for 23 hours, was completed around 4.30 pm on Sunday. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the Army’s 57 Engineers Regiment and the local police were involved in the rescue operation.

The owners of the building, identified as Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, were arrested and booked for culpable homicide, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek said, according to The Tribune.