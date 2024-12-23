Two children and a man were killed and six others were injured as a truck ran over persons sleeping on a footpath in Pune’s Wagholi area on Monday night, PTI reported.

The deceased have been identified as toddlers Vaibhavi Pawar and Vaibhav Pawar and 22-year-old Vishal Pawar, the police said.

The six injured persons were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital, the police added.

The victims, including labourers and their families from Amravati, had recently arrived in Pune in search of employment, according to the police.

“There were many people sleeping on the footpath near Kesnand Phata area, most of them labourers,” PTI quoted an unidentified senior police official as saying. “They were run over by a truck, leading to the death of three persons.”

A case was filed against the truck driver Gajanan Totre, who has been arrested.

Manoj Patil, Pune’s additional commissioner of police, said that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle near the Wagholi police station and crashed into persons sleeping on the footpath at 12.55 am.

Patil said that investigation is underway. “A medical test is underway to verify if he was drunk when the accident took place,” the official was quoted as saying.