A group of 196 citizens, many of them Christian, on Monday criticised the invitation extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India in New Delhi.

The prime minister is expected to attend the religious event at 6.30 pm on Monday, where he will share the stage with key Church leaders including cardinals and bishops. It is reportedly the first time that a prime minister is attending such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India.

In a statement, the group said that engaging the prime minister, who has been criticised for his inaction in protecting the rights of Christians, ignores the plight of community members who face persecution in India.

The statement’s signatories include Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, Communist Party of India leader Annie Raja and Jesuit priest Father Cedric Prakash.

The group cited “Hindutva nationalism” as the main reason for an alleged rise in violence against Christians in India, particularly in rural areas.

The group cited data gathered by the Evangelical Fellowship of India to say that there were 327 incidents of violence against Christians in India in 2021. According to the United Christian Forum, there were 486 such incidents in 2022.

The statement also claimed that between January and November this year, there were 745 incidents in which Christians in India were attacked for their faith.

“We call upon the Christian leadership to voice these concerns and hold the prime minister as head of the government accountable for the protection of Christians in India,” the statement read.

“Symbolic gestures do little to address the issue [of] hatred generated against the community, and the resultant targeted violence, harassment, arrests, and incidents of ostracization in several parts of the country”, the group added.

Earlier this year, over 3,000 Christians had protested against community leaders who participated in Christmas celebrations hosted by Modi in 2023.

The group had issued a statement in January pointing out that Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states have enacted laws against religious conversion that are being weaponised against citizens’ fundamental right to preach, practise and propagate their religion.

