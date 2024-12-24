Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Somnath Suryavanshi, the man who died in judicial custody after being arrested in connection with a protest in Maharashtra’s Parbhani, was “murdered because he was a Dalit and protecting the Constitution”.

On December 10, a glass-encased cement replica of the Constitution installed near a statue of BR Ambedkar outside the Parbhani railway station was found to have been damaged. The alleged vandalism had triggered a violent protest .

The police had detained several persons, including Suryavanshi, in connection with the violence.

They claimed 35-year-old Suryavanshi died on December 15 at a state-run hospital after falling ill, reported PTI.

After meeting Suryavanshi’s family on Monday, Gandhi told reporters that he had been shown the post-mortem report, videos and photographs.

“This is cent percent a custodial death and there is no doubt in it,” he alleged. “The police officials have killed him. The chief minister has lied in the Legislative Assembly regarding the case to give a message to the police.”

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that strict punishment must be given to those responsible for Suryavanshi’s death.

On Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis briefed the Assembly about the incidents relating to the violence in Parbhani and rejected allegations that the detained persons had been tortured in custody.

The chief minister had also announced a judicial investigation into the incident.

On Monday, Gandhi said on social media: “The murder of Somnath Suryavanshi is government sponsored . He was a Dalit and was defending the Constitution. People who believed in Manusmriti have taken their lives.”

Fadnavis rejected the Congress’ allegations. He said that Gandhi had gone to Parbhani for “political reasons” and to “spread hatred among people in the name of caste”.

“Once the judicial inquiry is over, the truth will come out,” The Hindu quoted Fadnavis as saying. “I assure the people of Maharashtra that nothing will be hidden in the case. If the investigation reveals that the death happened due to assault in police custody or any other reason, no one will be spared.”