The Delhi High Court on Monday denied anticipatory bail to former Indian Administrative Service probationer Puja Khedkar who is accused of fraudulently clearing the Union Public Service Commission examination, Bar and Bench reported.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said that a preliminary case had been made out about Puja Khedkar having allegedly duped the commission by availing quota benefits meant for the Other Backward Classes and persons with disabilities although she was not eligible for them.

The bench also noted that Puja Khedkar’s financial and social background indicates that her family may have possibly colluded with her, Bar and Bench reported. Therefore, her custodial interrogation would be necessary to unearth the fraud, the court ruled.

The High Court had granted interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar in August with directions to cooperate in the investigation. The protection ended with the court's fresh order on Monday.

The Union government had discharged Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service on September 6.

This came five weeks after the Union Public Service Commission revoked Puja Khedkar’s selection as a trainee officer and permanently banned her from all the examinations it conducts. She had been serving as an assistant collector in Pune.

The controversy around Puja Khedkar ’s selection erupted after Pune-based Right to Information activist Vijay Kumbhar alleged that she had become a civil services officer by availing benefits under the Other Backward Classes quota.

In this category, persons with parents having an annual income of more than Rs 8 lakh are classified in the “creamy layer” and are not eligible for reservation benefits.

Khedkar’s father, Diliprao Khedkar , had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate. Kumbhar claimed that according to his election affidavit, his declared wealth was Rs 40 crore.

Diliprao Khedkar is a retired officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

Puja Khedkar had been booked in July for forgery, a day after she was issued a show cause notice for cancelling her candidature in the 2022 Civil Services Examination.

She was also accused of falsely claiming to be visually and mentally impaired and allegedly did not undergo medical tests to validate these claims.

Khedkar had reportedly sought the appointment of staffers – including a constable for security – along with a house and car. Trainee officers are not entitled to these facilities.

She was also accused of using a red and blue beacon and a “Government of Maharashtra” sticker on her private car in contravention of service rules.