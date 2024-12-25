Five soldiers were killed and several others were injured after an Indian Army vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday.

The Army’s White Knight Corps said on Tuesday night that rescue operations were underway and that the injured personnel were receiving medical care.

The Army vehicle had skidded off the road, The Indian Express reported. The incident took place in the Gharoa area of Poonch when a convoy of six vehicles was travelling to a forward post.

VIDEO | Five soldiers were killed and as many injured when an Army vehicle, earlier today, skidded off the road and rolled down a 300-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.



The cause of the accident was being ascertained but it appeared that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle at a turn, the newspaper quoted a defence spokesperson as saying.

The Army ruled out any terrorism-related angle in the incident.