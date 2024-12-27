‘History shall judge you kindly’: Tributes pour in for Manmohan Singh
Singh had left behind a legacy of economic reforms, political stability and a dedication to uplift lives, said the Congress.
Tributes poured in, across party lines, for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh following his death in New Delhi on Thursday, with many hailing him as one of India’s most distinguished leaders.
The senior Congress leader, being treated for age-related medical conditions, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science in the national capital on Thursday evening after he had a sudden loss of consciousness. Despite efforts, the 92-year-old could not be revived, the hospital said.
The Union government declared a seven-day mourning in honour of Singh. He will be accorded a state funeral.
The Congress said on Thursday that history would always remember Singh for his “dignified demeanour, commitment to public service, profound wisdom and humility”.
In a social media post, the party said that Singh had left behind a legacy of economic reforms, political stability and a dedication to uplift the lives of Indians.
“His tenure first as a technocrat and then as India’s prime minister will be remembered for economic prosperity with focus on social welfare, and strengthening of India’s position on the world map,” it said.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the country had lost a “visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature”.
Kharge said on social media platform X: “His policy of economic liberalisation and rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a middle class in India and lifting crores out of poverty.”
Calling Singh a “man of action rather than words”, the Congress chief said that the former prime minister’s contribution to nation-building would forever be etched in the annals of Indian history.
“Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji!” he added.
Former Union minister P Chidambaram said that Singh’s story had not been told fully, adding that the country would realise the former prime minister’s “true contribution” when looking back at his 23 years in active politics.
Chidambaram said that he had not met a person “more humble and self-effacing” than Singh, who “wore his scholarship lightly and never claimed credit for any of his historic achievements”.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that few in politics inspired the kind of respect that Singh did.
“His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents,” the Wayanad MP said on social media.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Singh had played an important role in the governance of the country.
JP Nadda, the chief of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said that Singh’s death was an “immense loss” for the nation.
“A visionary statesman and a stalwart of Indian politics, throughout his remarkable career in public service, he consistently voiced for the welfare of the downtrodden,” Nadda said. “His leadership earned admiration and respect across party lines.”
Singh’s legacy will inspire generations in their pursuit of nation-building, Nadda added.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Singh was respected by all, adding that he was soft-spoken and gentle. “[He] presented the milestone budget of 1991 which liberalised the Indian economy,” she noted.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that while Singh is regarded as the “architect of Indian economic reforms”, he was equally responsible for the “strategic corrections” to the country’s foreign policy.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the former prime minister’s “erudition and wisdom were unquestionable, and the depth of the financial reforms ushered in by him in the country are widely acknowledged”.
The Trinamool Congress chief said: “I had worked with him and saw him from very close quarters in the Union Cabinet…The country will miss his stewardship and I shall miss his affection…”
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Singh was not only a former prime minister but a friend to the state.
“His ability to understand and address our needs helped strengthen Tamil Nadu’s role in India’s growth story,” said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief. “His modesty, despite his vast knowledge and stature, left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said that Singh was “a good and patient man, a brilliant economist, and a colleague I valued and respected”.
Singh will be “remembered in history as the man who changed the course of India’s economic future”, the Janata Dal (Secular) chief said.
Singh also received tributes from around the world.
The United States offered its condolences and said that the former prime minister was one of the “greatest champions” of the strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi.
The country’s Department of State said that Singh’s work “laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades”.
It added: “His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship…”
Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said that India had lost one of its most “illustrious sons”.
Singh was an “unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan”, Karzai said.
“I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India,” he added. “May his soul find eternal peace.”
Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed said that Singh was a good friend to the island nation. “I always found him a delight to work with, and like a benevolent father figure,” Nasheed said.
Denis Alipov, the Russian ambassador to India, said that Singh’s death was a “moment of poignant sorrow and grief” for India and Russia.
“Dr Manmohan Singh’s contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable,” Alipov wrote on X. “His suave demeanour was always endearing as unquestionable was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India.”