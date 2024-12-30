Congress MLA Uma Thomas was seriously injured after falling 15 feet from a VIP gallery at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kerala’s Kochi on Sunday, The Indian Express reported.

Hospital authorities said her condition was stable with ventilator support, The Hindu reported.

Thomas, who represents the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency, arrived at the stadium as a guest to attend a Bharatanatyam performance featuring 12,000 participants called “Mridanga Nadanam 2024”.

The organisers, Mridanga Vision, had constructed a makeshift viewing platform in the VIP gallery for the event.

Thomas fell after reportedly tripping on a ribbon barricade that was kept at the edge of the platform, according to The Indian Express. The incident occurred as she was entering the VIP gallery.

Thomas was taken to the privately-run Renai Medicity Hospital, where she was put on ventilator support. “She has sustained injuries to the brain, spine and lungs,” said the hospital’s medical director Krishnan Unni Polakulath to reporters on Sunday.

On Monday, a medical bulletin issued by the hospital said that Thomas’ condition was stable, The Hindu reported. It added that a CT scan of her head showed that her brain injury had not turned severe.

However, she would remain on ventilator support for a few days due to a lung contusion, which is a bruise sustained by the organ due to chest trauma.

“We have been sharing the medical findings with experts from outside and the medical board will consider their opinion,” said Kerala’s Minister for Industries P Rajeeve on Monday, adding that the ongoing treatment would continue.

Police file FIR against organisers for alleged lapses in safety

The police on Monday filed a first information report under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mridanga Vision for alleged lapses in safety, The Indian Express reported.

This section pertains to reckless or negligent actions that endanger the life or personal safety of others.

Unidentified officials from the state fire and rescue department told The Indian Express that there were several safety lapses at the venue, including the “lack of a strong barricade”.

Mridanga Vision allegedly did not obtain prior permission to construct the platform in the VIP gallery, the officials said. The structure did not have proper guardrails and only a ribbon barricade was placed at its edge.

Thomas caught hold of the ribbon barricade without realising that it was not fixed to the stage and fell to the concrete floor below, according to The Indian Express.

State minister Saji Cherian, who was also a guest at the event, told reporters that he was under the impression that the barricade was firmly affixed to the stage. He said that after Thomas’ fall, he was shocked to realise that it was not.