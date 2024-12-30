The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked more than 100 persons for allegedly attacking members of a cow protection group protesting against the poor condition of a cow shelter in Badhai Kala village in Muzaffarnagar district, PTI reported on Sunday.

Station House Officer Jasvir Singh said that a first information report was registered against the head of the village, Dharmendra, and over 100 others for allegedly attacking the group on December 24.

The case was based on a complaint filed by Pankaj Deep, a leader of the Hindutva group Bajrang Dal, PTI reported. Deep claimed that the members of the cow protection group were attacked by over 100 persons led by Dharmendra when they visited the cow shelter to protest its poor conditions.

The first information report was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to rioting, assault or criminal force, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, Singh said.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act were also invoked, he added.