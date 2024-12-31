Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is India’s richest chief minister with assets worth more than Rs 931 crore, non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms said in a report released on Monday.

In contrast, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared the lowest assets at over Rs 15 lakh, it added.

The report, which analysed the affidavits of the chief ministers from 28 states and three Union territories, said that the average assets declared by them were Rs 52.59 crore.

In its report, the Association for Democratic Reforms said that the total assets of these 31 chief ministers amounted to Rs 1,630 crore. Two of the chief ministers are billionaires, according to the analysis.

The average self-income generated by a chief minister was Rs 13,64,310, the report said, adding that this was 7.3 times more than the country’s average per capita income at approximately Rs 1,85,854 for the financial year 2023-2024.

While Naidu was the richest chief minister, Arunachal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu came second with assets worth more than Rs 332 crore. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was third on the list after declaring assets worth over Rs 51 crore.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ranked after Banerjee to hold the least assets at Rs 55 lakh. Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan came third after Abdullah, with declared assets over Rs 1 crore.

Thirteen out of the 31 chief ministers declared that there were criminal cases filed against them, as per the report. Ten of them declared serious criminal cases such as attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery and criminal intimidation.

The report said that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had the highest number of criminal cases filed against him at 89. Out of this, 72 were serious counts under the Indian Penal Code, it added.