A 24-hour curfew was imposed in the Paldhi village of Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Wednesday after clashes broke out between two groups, reported The Indian Express.

The clashes began in the late evening on Tuesday, leading to five shops and three vehicles being set on fire, according to The Times of India. The curfew was imposed at 3 am.

The violence erupted after two vehicles brushed against each other in Paldhi, said Maheshwar Reddy, the superintendent of police in Jalgaon.

“After the two vehicles brushed against each other, people from both groups tried to settle the matter instantly,” Reddy was quoted as saying by The Times of India. “But late in the night, the groups again came face to face at the gram panchayat office, where they quarrelled, leading to a full-fledged riot between them.”

Jalgaon Collector Ayush Prasad said that no disturbance was reported in the district since Wednesday morning, reported The Indian Express.

The district administration will hold a peace committee meeting to resolve disputes between the two groups on Wednesday afternoon, said Prasad.