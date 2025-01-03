Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday started an indefinite hunger strike to press the demands of protesting civil service aspirants in Bihar, who are seeking that the state’s Public Service Commission preliminary examination be conducted again on account of a suspected paper leak.

“My demands include cancellation of the exam and holding of fresh tests,” Kishor was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “I also seek action against corrupt officials”.

In a social media post, the Jan Suraaj party said Kishor had started the indefinite strike against “the ruined education and corrupt examination system”.

Several candidates who appeared for the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on December 13 have been protesting in Patna since December 18, alleging a question paper leak at one of the centres.

They have also alleged that CCTV cameras and jammers were not functioning at several examination centres and that question papers were distributed late at some.

Bihar Public Service Commission Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai has denied any question paper leaks and stated that the examination was conducted peacefully at 911 out of 912 centres. So far, the commission has agreed to reschedule the exam only for candidates who appeared at a centre in Patna, where an exam official died of a heart attack.

Kishor had issued a 48-hour ultimatum on Monday to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to resolve the matter, failing which “students would resume their protests and there will be road blockade”.

The district administration in Patna has said that Kishor’s hunger strike is illegal as Gandhi Maidan is not the designated site for holding protests, according to PTI.

“The Patna High Court has clearly ordered that no demonstration is allowed anywhere in the city except the designated spot in Gardani Bagh,” said the district administration. “Hence, a first information report is being lodged against Kishor and his supporters.”