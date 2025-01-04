Four Indian Army personnel were killed on Saturday after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a statement on X, the Chinar Corps of the Army said that the incident took place near SK Payen when the vehicle “skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions”.

Earlier in the evening, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying that three soldiers had died in the accident and two others were injured. However, the Chinar Corps later said that one more soldier died while being evacuated.

The injured soldiers were taken to hospital with the assistance of the locals, the Army added.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the families of the soldiers and said that the nation was “deeply grateful” for their service and commitment, PTI reported.

“Deeply grieved by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a tragic road accident in Bandipora,” he said in a social media post. “My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”