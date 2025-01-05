The Chhattisgarh Police has arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, whose body was found in a septic tank on a property owned by his distant relative and government contractor Suresh Chandrakar in Bijapur’s Chattanpara locality on Friday, reported The Indian Express.

Mukesh, 32, had recently reported on alleged corruption in a road construction project, prompting an inquiry by the state government. The newspaper said that the 52.4 km project on the Nelson-Kodoli-Mirtur-Gangalur route had been commissioned in 2010 at a cost of Rs 73 crore, but the cost rose to Rs 189 crore by 2021.

Suresh was tasked with building a section of the road in 2015. Scroll learnt that Suresh had earlier served as a special police officer from 2005 to 2007, when he was engaged primarily as a cook for a former superintendent of police.

Those arrested in connection with the Mukesh’s killing are his cousin Ritesh Chandrakar, another relative named Dinesh Chandrakar and construction supervisor Mahendra Ramteke.

The police said that Ritesh, with Mahendra’s help, killed Mukesh during a argument over the journalist’s alleged reporting on the road project. Dinesh and Suresh allegedly helped dispose of the body.

Suresh, who is absconding, had been previously awarded several public works tenders, including sections of the controversial road project in Bastar on which Mukesh had reported.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said at a press conference on Saturday that Mukesh was attacked with an iron rod on January 1.

“Our probe has revealed Ritesh Chandrakar is a kin of Mukesh Chandrakar and the two used to interact often,” Sundarraj said, according to The Hindu. “On January 1, at 8 pm, the two spoke on phone and then both went to the compound of Suresh Chandrakar in Chattanpara for dinner. An argument broke out after Ritesh accused the deceased of hindering their construction work.”

Sundarraj added: “Ritesh and Ramteke killed Mukesh with an iron rod, placed the body in the septic tank and shut it. Ritesh then called his elder brother Dinesh, who was in Jagdalpur, and Suresh Chandrakar as well as other kin. Ritesh, Ramteke and Dinesh met at Bodli [a village near Bijapur] and conspired to destroy evidence.”

Post-mortem reports showed injuries to Mukesh’s head, back, stomach and chest.

Mukesh, who ran the YouTube channel Bastar Junction, frequently investigated and reported on corruption, tribal rights and insurgent violence in conflict-hit Bastar. His YouTube channel has 2.8 crore views and 1.5 lakh subscribers.

Bulldozing of ‘illegal property’

The Bijapur district authorities on Saturday demolished a construction yard owned by Suresh Chandrakar, citing encroachment on forest land, reported The Indian Express.

The yard, spread over three acres, was used to store materials and vehicles used in road construction work. Officials have frozen three of Suresh’s bank accounts and are investigating other properties linked to him, according to the newspaper.

There is no provision in Indian law that allows for the demolition of property as a punitive measure against those accused of a crime. However, the practice has become commonplace in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Indian Express quoted an unidentified official from the state government as saying: “In the aftermath of the murder, Chief Minister [and BJP leader] and Vishnu Deo Sai decided to send a strong message against criminals. It was on his directive that the administration demolished a road construction plant of the main accused.”

SIT constituted, widespread condemnation

Chhattisgarh’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Saturday announced the formation of an 11-member Special Investigation Team to investigate the case. “We are committed to ensuring justice,” he said. “A thorough investigation will be conducted.”

The Press Council of India and the Editors Guild of India have condemned the killing, urging accountability and protection for journalists.

Journalists in Raipur on Saturday staged a protest demanding safeguards for the press. “Mukesh paid the ultimate price for exposing the truth,” said NDTV’s Anurag Dwary, a former colleague, according to PTI.

The case has drawn national attention, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanding strict action against the culprits.

The state Congress also accused the BJP of shielding Suresh, alleging that the contractor had joined the Hindutva party in December. “[Suresh] Chandrakar was a Congress party worker, but he joined the BJP in December,” claimed state Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla.

“Suresh Chandrakar visited CM House 10 days ago,” Shukla claimed. “CCTV footage of CM House and visitors’ list for the past 15 days must be made public. Why is corruption of Suresh Chandrakar exposed by Mukesh not being discussed?”

Mukesh also played a key role in mediating the release of a CoBRA commando from Maoist captivity in 2021, according to The Indian Express.

The police have intensified their search for Suresh, with four teams deployed to apprehend him. Meanwhile, forensic and technical evidence is being analysed.