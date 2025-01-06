The Karnataka High Court on Monday declined to stay the investigation against Nikita Singhania, accused of abetting the suicide of her husband, 34-year-old software engineer Atul Subhash, Live Law reported.

On December 9, Subhash was found hanging at his house in Bengaluru’s Munnekolalu. In a 24-page suicide note and 81-minute video, the 34-year-old alleged that his wife Nikita Singhania harassed him by filing false cases against him for cruelty and by demanding Rs 2 lakh as monthly maintenance.

Singhania approached the High Court demanding that the case against her be quashed.

On Monday, Justice SR Krishna Kumar refused to stay further investigation in the matter, asking: “Where is the question of short-circuiting investigation in such a matter, why don't you want the investigation to happen?”

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the complaint does not provide sufficient grounds to register a case of abetment to suicide under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. The counsel contended that the complaint did not mention any actions by Singhania that would indicate abetment.

The court, however, remarked that the complaint and first information report had detailed information about the alleged offence, Bar and Bench reported.

“Look at the FIR, the complaint and say what is missing?” the judge said to the counsel. “What more details should have been given, everything is given for abetment of suicide”

The court on Monday directed the prosecution to present the material it gathered during the investigation during the next hearing.

Subhash’s suicide led to debates on social media and news outlets about whether criminal law provisions related to the payment of maintenance by husbands to their wives and cruelty by a husband against his wife were being weaponised against men.

Following his death, the police booked Singhania and three of her family members under sections related to abetment of suicide and criminal acts with a common intention.