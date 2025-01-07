The Uttar Pradesh Police recently arrested a 45-year-old Muslim cleric for allegedly breaching peace during a “provocative” reception at his home shortly after he was released from jail, reported The Indian Express on Monday.

The cleric, Maulana Firoz Alam, had been in jail since 2021 for illegal conversions and forgery.

Alam was released from jail on Friday, said Pramod Kumar Maurya, who is the station house officer of the Ghazipur police station in Fatehpur. The cleric received a grand welcome when he reached his home in Ghazipur district, The Indian Express quoted unidentified police officers as saying.

The celebration allegedly included bursting of crackers. Religious and celebratory slogans were also shouted, the officers added. Subsequently, the police arrested 19 persons, including Alam.

“The action was based on a complaint alleging that upon his release, a grand welcome was held during which he delivered a speech,” The Indian Express quoted Maurya as saying. “The activities done on his welcome offended some people’s sentiments. All the accused have been booked on charges of disturbing public peace.”

A native of Mahottari district in Nepal, Alam has been living in India since 2001. He became the cleric of a mosque in Ghazipur a few years ago, according to The Indian Express.

Alam was arrested in October 2021 for his alleged involvement in illegal conversions and possession of forged identity documents. Back then, the police claimed to have recovered a PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving license and passport, all in Alam’s name, during searches.