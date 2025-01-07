At least 53 persons were killed and 62 injured on Tuesday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck Tibet, China in the northern foothills of the Himalayas, Chinese state-owned news agency Xinhua reported.

The tremors were also felt in Nepal, Bhutan and parts of India.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Tingri county of China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, about 80 km north of Mount Everest, Reuters reported.

It took place at 6.35 am Indian time at a depth of 10 km. Shallower earthquakes tend to be more destructive .

The China Earthquake Networks Centre reported the surface-wave magnitude as 6.8. The United States Geological Service and India’s National Centre for Seismology measured the seismic moment magnitude as 7.1.

The tremors were felt in seven hill districts of Nepal along the Tibet border, Reuters quoted the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority as saying.

“So far we have not received any information of any loss of life and property,” the authority’s spokesperson told Reuters. “We have mobilised police, security forces and local authorities to collection information.”

In India, the tremors were felt in Bihar , where people fled their homes, NDTV reported. No damage to property was reported.

In 2015, a magnitude 7.8 tremor near Nepali capital Kathmandu killed around 9,000 persons and injured thousands, including at least 18 at the Mount Everest base camp, who died in an avalanche.