Film producer, writer and former parliamentarian Pritish Nandy died on Wednesday, PTI reported. He was 73.

Nandy reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Mumbai.

He is survived by his wife, Rina, and children Kushan, Ishita and Rangita.

In 1977, Nandy received the Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian literature. He has authored over 40 books of poetry in English.

Nandy served as the editor of The Illustrated Weekly of India from 1983 to 1991, and also worked as the editor of The Independent and Filmfare. He also hosted a talk show called The Pritish Nandy Show on Doordarshan in the 1990s.

In 1993, Nandy founded his production company, Pritish Nandy Communications, transiting into filmmaking.

Nandy’s company was behind several films including Sur – The Melody of Life, Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Ugly aur Pagli, Chameli, Shabd and Pyaar Ke Side Effects. The company was also behind popular web series like Four More Shots Please and Modern Love Mumbai.

Nandy also served as a Shiv Sena MP in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004, representing Maharashtra.

He was also a prominent animal rights advocate, having founded non-governmental organisation People for Animals in 1992.

Several film personalities expressed shock on hearing about Nandy’s death.

Actor Anupam Kher described him as an “amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist”.

Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We… pic.twitter.com/QYshTlFNd2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 8, 2025

Actor Anil Kapoor remembered Nandy as a “fearless editor, a brave soul, and a man of his word”.