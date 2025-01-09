Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dismissed claims that he may contest from two seats during the upcoming Delhi Assembly election due to apprehensions about whether he will win from his traditional seat of New Delhi.

“I am contesting from only one seat,” Kejriwal said at a press conference when questioned about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claims that he would fight from a second seat.

Kejriwal, a former chief minister, has held the seat since 2013, but is readying for a three-way contest against the BJP’s Parvesh Varma and the Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit.

The BJP candidate is former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma’s son while the Congress candidate is three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s son.

Parvesh Verma claimed in an interview with The New Indian Express published on Thursday that Kejriwal may not contest from New Delhi, or may contest from a second seat, as he feared the possibility of losing the election.

The Assembly elections in Delhi will take place in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been in power in the national capital since 2013, except for a year of president’s rule between 2014 and 2015.

The Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party have announced support for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming election. Kejriwal on Thursday thanked them for their support.