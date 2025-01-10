The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to include families without adult members aged 18 to 59 years, women-headed households, and families whose head has a disability of 50% or more in the Below Poverty Line category.

Families that worked for at least 100 days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in the previous financial year, as well as those with earning members suffering from chronic diseases or conditions resulting in permanent disabilities will also be categorised as Below Poverty Line families.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

State Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh also said that Himachal Pradesh has revised the annual income criteria for the Below Poverty Line category to Rs 1.11 lakh, The Indian Express reported. The previous figure set by the Union government was Rs 30,000 per annum, he said.

The minister said that there are currently about 2.66 lakh families below the poverty line in the state.

The inclusion of families in the Below Poverty Line category follows guidelines from the Union Ministry of Rural Development, with additional criteria approved by the Himachal Cabinet beyond the Centre’s list, reported The Indian Express.