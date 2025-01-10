The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Delhi chief electoral officer to investigate the Aam Aadmi Party’s complaints against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvesh Verma.

The chief electoral officer was also told to investigate allegations of irregularities in adding and deleting names from the electoral roll of the New Delhi Assembly constituency, from where Verma will contest against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Assembly election will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

Earlier on Thursday, an Aam Aadmi Party delegation led by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Kejriwal met the poll panel to voice its concerns.

Kejriwal claimed that from December 15 to January 7, there were more than 5,500 applications to delete names from the electoral rolls in the New Delhi constituency. “However, the individuals in whose names the applications were filed told poll officials that they never filed such pleas,” the Aam Aadmi Party convenor told mediapersons.

Kejriwal also alleged that Verma was distributing money to voters and promising to hold job fairs. “All these are classified as corrupt practices as per the Election Commission’s rules,” he said. “So, Parvesh Verma should be debarred from contesting elections.”

Verma said on Friday that he was open to any investigation, and that his only aim was to defeat Kejriwal, NDTV reported.

“The AAP did nothing in 11 years,” the BJP leader alleged. “They didn't listen to the people's perils. AAP did not give out jobs in the last 11 years. They are scared of losing.”

Verma denied having asked for votes in exchange for giving jobs, saying that he had only asked companies he knew to meet those seeking jobs in his constituency. “What problem does Mr Kejriwal have if some people get jobs?” he asked.