India's industrial production growth reached a six-month high of 5.2% year-on-year in November 2024, up from 3.5% in October, the Union government said on Friday.

The Index of Industrial Production recorded a growth of 2.5% in November 2023, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

In May, industrial production grew by 6.3% year-on-year, followed by 4.9% in June and 5% in July.

In November, growth in the mining sector slowed down to 1.9% as compared to 7% in the same month last year. However, growth in the manufacturing sector accelerated to 5.8% in November, as against 1.3% a year earlier.

Growth in electricity generation slowed to 4.4% in November from 5.8% a year earlier.

The capital goods segment grew by 9% in November, as against a contraction of 1.1% in the same month in 2023.

The production of consumer durable goods grew by 13.1% as compared to a contraction of 4.8% in November 2023. Growth in consumer non-durables remained nearly flat at 0.6%, as against a contraction of 3.4% in November 2023.