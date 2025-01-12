The authorities in Manipur imposed a curfew in two villages of Kangpokpi – Konsakhul and Leilon Vaiphei – after unrest in the area, reported PTI.

District authorities said in an order that the movement of people in and around the two neighbouring villages was banned until further notice on account of apprehensions that peace may be disturbed.

Tensions had been brewing in the area because of a territorial dispute between Naga-dominated Konsakhul village and Kuki-Zo-dominated Leilon Vaiphei village, IANS reported.

The situation escalated after members of the Kuki community allegedly assaulted a Naga woman on January 7.

In another incident in the Kamjong district on Saturday, a mob allegedly destroyed a makeshift Assam Rifles camp on account of curbs on transporting timber for building homes.

Security forces used tear gas and fired in the air to force the mob to disperse, IANS quoted an unidentified police official as saying.